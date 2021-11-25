Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $75.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $76.09 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 344,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,385. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

