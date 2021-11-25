Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. 171,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.