Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $148.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. Research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

