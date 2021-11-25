Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

