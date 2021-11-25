Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

