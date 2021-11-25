Zacks Investment Research Lowers iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,904 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

