Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

NYSE BCO opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

