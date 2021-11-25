zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €480.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($443.18) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €365.33 ($415.15).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €480.00 ($545.45) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €478.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €361.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -634.48. zooplus has a 12 month low of €150.60 ($171.14) and a 12 month high of €491.80 ($558.86).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

