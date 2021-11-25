ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 3,185,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,857. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

