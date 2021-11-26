$0.07 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harsco by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harsco by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Harsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,588. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

