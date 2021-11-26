-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,867. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

