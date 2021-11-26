$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.59. 37,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,284. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

