$0.37 EPS Expected for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.