$0.39 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

UNIT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 1,443,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 430,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 212,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

