$0.58 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NSA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. 322,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

