$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,418. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

