$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $687.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. Intuit has a 1-year low of $345.01 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.11 and a 200 day moving average of $531.99. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

