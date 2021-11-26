10,988 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,988 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 39.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 23.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.39. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,204. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

