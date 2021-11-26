134 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $436.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

