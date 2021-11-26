$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce sales of $15.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.43 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $62.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.78 billion to $63.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.32 billion to $64.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. 444,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. HP has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

