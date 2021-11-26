$154.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.58 million to $155.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $632.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 179,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,603. The firm has a market cap of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

