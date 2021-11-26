1,860 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.88. 5,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,347. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

