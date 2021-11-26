$2.01 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $101.11. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,158. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,235 shares of company stock worth $11,136,557. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $4,081,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

