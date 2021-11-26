$2.13 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 625,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,739 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 139,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. Western Digital has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $78.19.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

