$2.99 EPS Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.26. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $13.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a one year low of $161.35 and a one year high of $284.01. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

