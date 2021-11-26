$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.01 million to $21.99 million. Gaia posted sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.75 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.66 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,194. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.