$221.39 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $221.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.13 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.60 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 498,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,320. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.