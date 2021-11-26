$280.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $280.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

TWNK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

