$286.17 Million in Sales Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce $286.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

