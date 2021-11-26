$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report sales of $30.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.44 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $108.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of IO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 13,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,732. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.32.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,579,057.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

