$32.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $32.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.67 billion. Centene reported sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $128.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.96 billion to $138.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

