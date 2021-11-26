3,399 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. 6,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

