3,546 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SONY stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.