3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

