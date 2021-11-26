4,501 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $9.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.63. 17,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,579. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

