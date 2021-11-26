$482.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report sales of $482.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $495.80 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.