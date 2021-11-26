48,691 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of DIVO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,724 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

