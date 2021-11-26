48,691 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. 127,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

