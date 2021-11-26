4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $69,603.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

