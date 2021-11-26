$523.76 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce sales of $523.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,193. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $114,657,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.