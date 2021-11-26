$6.41 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $6.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.64 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $146.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.06 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,681,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,305. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

