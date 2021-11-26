$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce sales of $69.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

SKIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,454. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

