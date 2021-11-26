$71.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $71.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.17 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 18,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

