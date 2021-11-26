7,959 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.