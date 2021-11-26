930 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $14.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.64. 41,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

