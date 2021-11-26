$98.56 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $98.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.20 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $395.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $395.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $395.20 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 188,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,091. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 82.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

