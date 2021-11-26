Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) versus AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Critical Comparison

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ability and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Ability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ability and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $1.73 million 0.23 -$6.71 million N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.99 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Ability on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication. Ability was founded on September 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

