Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 168,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

