Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 657.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN remained flat at $$178.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $108.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

