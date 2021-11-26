Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $14.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.13 billion and the highest is $14.37 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $57.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

